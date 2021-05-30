Short Interest in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Decreases By 59.2%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the April 29th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGIEY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. 15,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. Engie Brasil Energia has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $11.06.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

