Short Interest in Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Decreases By 62.8%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the April 29th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.0 days.

Shares of FLMNF stock remained flat at $$87.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.34. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $77.74 and a 1-year high of $87.30.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

