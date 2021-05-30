Short Interest in Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Decreases By 62.8%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the April 29th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.0 days.
Shares of FLMNF stock remained flat at $$87.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.34. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $77.74 and a 1-year high of $87.30.
About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft
