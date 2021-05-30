Short Interest in Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Grows By 65.9%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the April 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTGFF opened at $2.47 on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.