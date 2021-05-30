Short Interest in Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GCFB) Decreases By 68.8%

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GCFB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GCFB remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. 9,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,926. Granite City Food & Brewery has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes.

