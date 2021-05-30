Short Interest in Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Decreases By 44.0%

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the April 29th total of 335,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Home Product Center Public stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. Home Product Center Public has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

Home Product Center Public Company Profile

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand and Malaysia. The company trades in a range of goods and materials for construction, addition, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and provides a range of related services.

