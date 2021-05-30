Short Interest in Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Expands By 100.0%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

INLX stock remained flat at $$3.36 during trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.58. Intellinetics has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Intellinetics will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

