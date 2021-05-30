Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Declines By 56.7%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the April 29th total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AIA stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.37. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $102.50.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIA. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.