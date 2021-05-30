Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Grows By 69.6%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the April 29th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.71. 285,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.85. Kering has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $92.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.08.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.501 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Kering to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

