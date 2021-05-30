Short Interest in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Drops By 52.2%

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the April 29th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NKG stock remained flat at $$13.60 during trading hours on Friday. 24,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,964. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

