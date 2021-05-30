Short Interest in Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Declines By 72.8%

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the April 29th total of 374,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

PRMRF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 3.85. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $155.01 million during the quarter.

PRMRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

