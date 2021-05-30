Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Increases By 100.8%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 100.8% from the April 29th total of 662,200 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 67,182 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 30,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. 186,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,234. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762, which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 that prevent T cells from attacking various cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that prevent cancer cells from inactivating T cells and attack the cancer.

