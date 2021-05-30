Short Interest in Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Drops By 50.0%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS QBAK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.53. 2,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972. Qualstar has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99.
