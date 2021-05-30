Short Interest in RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Drops By 66.3%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the April 29th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RGRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,815. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

