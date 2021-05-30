Short Interest in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Increases By 197.9%

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 197.9% from the April 29th total of 389,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Rimini Street by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,444,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 156,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 70,670 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,175,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 339,258 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,826,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 239,996 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $555.08 million, a PE ratio of -24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. Rimini Street has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMNI. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

