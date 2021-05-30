Short Interest in root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Increases By 177.8%

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:RTNB opened at $0.09 on Friday. root9B has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.
About root9B
Featured Article: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for root9B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for root9B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.