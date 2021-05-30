Short Interest in root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Increases By 177.8%

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:RTNB opened at $0.09 on Friday. root9B has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

About root9B

root9B Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity and business advisory services primarily in regulatory risk mitigation in the United States and internationally. The company's Cyber Solutions segment offers cyber security, advanced technology training, operational support, and consulting services. This segment provides cyber operations assessments, analysis and testing, cyber training, forensics, exploitation, and strategic defense planning services.

