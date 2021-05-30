Short Interest in Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Drops By 71.4%

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROSGQ remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,971. Rosetta Genomics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

Get Rosetta Genomics alerts:

About Rosetta Genomics

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. operates as a genomic diagnostics company worldwide. The company's microRNA technologies based diagnostic tests include RosettaGX Cancer Origin for the identification of the primary site of metastatic cancer; mi-KIDNEY, a kidney tumor classification test for pathology samples; RosettaGX Reveal for the diagnosis of indeterminate thyroid fine-needle aspirate samples; and mi-LUNG diagnostic tests.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.