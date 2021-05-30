Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Drops By 64.0%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the April 29th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHYY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 31,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,158. Sands China has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

