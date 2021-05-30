Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Drops By 64.0%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the April 29th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHYY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 31,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,158. Sands China has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

