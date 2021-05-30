Short Interest in Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Grows By 80.8%

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 410,500 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the April 29th total of 227,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.
Shares of SVLKF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,939. Silver Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.
About Silver Lake Resources
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.