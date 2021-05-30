Short Interest in Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Grows By 80.8%

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 410,500 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the April 29th total of 227,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Shares of SVLKF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,939. Silver Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

Get Silver Lake Resources alerts:

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold and copper deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in six mines and two processing facilities across its Deflector operations located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations situated within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields province.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.