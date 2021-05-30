Short Interest in Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Expands By 186.8%

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, a growth of 186.8% from the April 29th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,971.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

SEYMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has an average rating of “Hold”.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

