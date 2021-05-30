Short Interest in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expands By 153.8%

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the April 29th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,820 shares of company stock worth $2,727,292. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,143,000 after buying an additional 344,270 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,224,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,002,000 after acquiring an additional 78,718 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 101,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.44. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

