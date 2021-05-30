Short Interest in The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Increases By 194.1%

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 194.1% from the April 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get The Bank of East Asia alerts:

OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $2.01 on Friday. The Bank of East Asia has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.