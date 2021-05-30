Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Declines By 50.6%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the April 29th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGPYY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGPYY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.92. The Sage Group has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $41.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.9659 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.