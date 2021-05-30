Short Interest in Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Expands By 54.3%

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the April 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WDPSF opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13. Warehouses De Pauw has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

