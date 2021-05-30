Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Expands By 183.3%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the April 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WYNMY opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. Wynn Macau has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.33.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.