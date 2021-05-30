Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Expands By 183.3%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the April 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of WYNMY opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. Wynn Macau has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.33.
About Wynn Macau
