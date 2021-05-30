Short Interest in Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Rises By 100.0%

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ZDPY opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. Zoned Properties has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Zoned Properties Company Profile

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, owns, develops, and leases a portfolio of commercial properties in the United States. It primarily provides specialized real estate and sustainability services for clients in the regulated cannabis industry; and advisory services related to commercial properties.

