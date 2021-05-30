Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,459 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $2,531,712.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $172,565.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,445.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,485 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,146 in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 628.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSTK opened at $90.75 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.19.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

