Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 34.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $69.36 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $47.62 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.93.

