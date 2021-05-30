Sigma Planning Corp Has $307,000 Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 151.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 85,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 51,353 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GBAB opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

