Sigma Planning Corp Has $342,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54,234 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 129,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $279.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $190.00 and a 1-year high of $287.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.20.

