Sigma Planning Corp Has $373,000 Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 72.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA USO opened at $45.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $45.93.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

