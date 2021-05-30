Sigma Planning Corp Invests $320,000 in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.68% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $81,000.

QPX opened at $26.54 on Friday. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.57.

