Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 137,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,966,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 197,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $69.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

