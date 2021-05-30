Sigma Planning Corp Sells 413 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 8,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,478,994.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,966,955.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,302 shares of company stock valued at $45,150,095. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $143.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

