Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

SFFYF opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43. Signify has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

