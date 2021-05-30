Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the April 29th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.19. 43,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,008. Sika has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

