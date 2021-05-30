Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $27.50

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.50, but opened at $33.50. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87. The company has a market cap of $818.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.65.
About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
