Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $27.50

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.50, but opened at $33.50. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87. The company has a market cap of $818.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $15,820,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 658,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.