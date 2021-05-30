Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SLN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $818.14 million and a P/E ratio of -68.65.
Separately, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th.
About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
