Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SLN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $818.14 million and a P/E ratio of -68.65.

Separately, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $15,820,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after buying an additional 658,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

