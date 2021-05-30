Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.06.

SKLZ opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23. Skillz has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 over the last 90 days. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,621,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $64,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

