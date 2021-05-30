SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,336 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of SL Green Realty worth $15,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLG. PGGM Investments raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 86.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,512 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,293,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,996,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,940,000 after buying an additional 297,486 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.53. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

SLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.