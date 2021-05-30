SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

SLG stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.22. The company had a trading volume of 604,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,407. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $79.85. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

