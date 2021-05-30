Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 702.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

NYSE:WORK opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -84.69 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,498,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

