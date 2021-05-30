SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) were down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €18.14 ($21.34) and last traded at €18.20 ($21.41). Approximately 18,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.34 ($21.58).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €18.02 and a 200 day moving average of €17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.08 million and a P/E ratio of -11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 500.30, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D)

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.