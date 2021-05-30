Smart Portfolios LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF comprises 1.1% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 279,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12.

