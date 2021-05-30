Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNOW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $280.29.

Shares of SNOW opened at $238.03 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.64.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,385,571 shares of company stock valued at $311,254,066 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

