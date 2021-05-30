SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Receives $11.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLMD. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth $265,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,554,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth about $20,578,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth about $13,720,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

TLMD opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19. SOC Telemed has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

