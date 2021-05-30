Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.01. The stock had a trading volume of 336,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,153. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

