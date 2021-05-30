Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.01. 336,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,153. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $78.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.46.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

SWX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.60.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.