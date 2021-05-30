Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Anthem by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $398.22 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.60. The company has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,628 shares of company stock worth $40,844,221. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.65.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

