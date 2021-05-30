Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,861,000 after buying an additional 252,897 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after buying an additional 1,168,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,509,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,955,000 after purchasing an additional 478,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,093,000 after purchasing an additional 323,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In related news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

