Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $502,000 Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 819.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

